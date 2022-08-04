Artist wanted for nature reserve memorial

The trust want to commission a sculpture or a memorial (N/a )

North Wales Wildlife Trust (NWWT) is searching for an artist to create a memorial or sculpture at Gwaith Powdwr Nature Reserve, Penryndeudraeth.

“We wish to work with an artist between September 2022 and February 2024 to design and produce a memorial interpreting the history of the former explosives factory and the people who worked there as we all the work of the NWWT since then to manage the site as a special haven for wildlife,” an NWWT spokesperson said.

“The artist will work with the site warden and members of the local community during the design process.

“During the allocated period, the artist will also hold community art sessions to create workds of art along one of the site trails.”

They added: “We invite show of interest by 12 August. We hope to appoint the successful artist by 1 September following the briefing and proposal stage of the commissioning process.”

Send your show of interest to Llinos Griffin, [email protected] and Rob Booth, Rob,[email protected]

