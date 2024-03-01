The Cellar Bards will celebrate International Women’s Day with world class guest writer and performer Maggie Harris on Friday, 8 March at The Cellar, Cardigan.
Doors and bar open at 7.30pm. Entry is £3, and open mic spots are available – just sign up on the door by 8pm.
Maggie is a Guyanese writer living in the UK. She lived in Carmarthenshire for ten inspiring years writing and performing with Welsh writers, notably with fellow Rockhoppers Jackie Biggs and Mel Perry.
The writer of 11 books has won the Guyana Prize twice, the Commonwealth Short Story Competition for the Caribbean and the Wales Poetry Award.
Her latest poetry book is On Watching a Lemon Sail the Sea and her memoir, Kiskadee Girl, about her life growing up in Guyana, has just been reissued by Cane Arrow Press.
Her new poetry collection, I sing with the greenhearts, will be published by Seren in 2025.
Writer and director Steven Todd said after seeing Maggie on stage recently: “I have seen her read dozens of times, but I’ve not even begun to tire of her. In fact, if you’re going to read her books, seeing her read is essential, because you won’t get the best from her stuff if you don’t read it hearing her voice, so singular is her delivery.”
Writers are welcome on the open mic. People who want to read their own work, or favourite pieces from other writers, can put their names down at the door on the night (maximum five minutes at the mic each).
Or go along to listen to some great guests, plus a variety of spoken word performances from talented regulars.
See The Cellar Bards Facebook or X pages for more information.