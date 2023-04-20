Tributes have been paid to Aberystwyth Arts Centre's Nick Bache.
Nick, who died earlier this month, had been Technical and Production Manager at the arts centre for 15 years.
Releasing a tribute on social media, the arts centre said: "It is with great sadness that we share news of the death of our friend and colleague Nick Bache, Technical and Production Manager of the Arts Centre for the last 15 years.
"Theatre was so much part of Nick’s life - he had worked at many of the UK’s leading theatres and venues in his long career and had a wealth of experience.
"He led on the production management of our big productions, tours and festivals, with one of his most recent successes at the arts centre being the lighting design for the award-winning production of Operation Julie last summer.
"He was a huge supporter of young people at the start of their careers as theatre technicians, many going on from initial roles as apprentices to great success, working on major UK and international tours and projects. He was so proud of them all, and any time they returned to Aber they would always be found backstage calling in to say hello, and often being persuaded to work whilst they were here.
"As chair of the Welsh branch of the Association of British Theatre Technicians he was committed to working with colleagues across the sector to highlight, promote and develop the skills and professionalism of theatre technicians.
"On a personal basis he loved to travel. He loved and was fiercely loyal to his family and friends. He had a strong moral compass and stood up for what he believed in. He was entertaining, gregarious, knowledgeable, challenging, charming and was in his element in a social setting surrounded by his friends and enjoying life.
"His life was too short, but he certainly packed one heck of a lot into it. We will miss him hugely. All our love to his family and his many, many friends.
"Nick’s funeral will take place at Aberystwyth Crematorium on Friday, 28 April at 2pm followed by a gathering of all his family, friends and colleagues at the arts centre to which everyone is warmly welcomed."
A request has been made to wear cheerful colours. Also, no flowers please, but donations can be made to Aberystwyth RNLI.