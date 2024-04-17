ABERYSTWYTH Town FC is hoping for a bumper crowd for its relegation deciding final game of the season at Park Avenue on Sunday.
The Seasiders will face off against relegation rivals Pontypridd in a winner stays up clash on Sunday at 2.15pm.
In what will be a pivotal game in the history of Aberystwyth Town FC, the club is offering discounted tickets and free entry for children.
Adult tickets will cost £5, with secondary school children being charged £2 at the turnstile.
Primary school children, Aberystwyth Town Academy players and ex-players will get free entry.
Aberystwyth junior league players will also get free entry and a free hotdog, with coaches being offered a free pint at the bar.
Posting on the club site, Aberystwyth Town FC said: "Thanks to the unwavering support of the loyal Green Army and wider community, the club have again maintained their position as one of the league's best followed in terms of home attendance and have continued to enjoy a vocal and passionate away following to all corners of Cymru.
"There is no mistaking that our next and final match of the season is pivotal with the Club's position in the Top-Flight at stake, as we welcome Pontypridd United to Aberystwyth University Park Avenue Stadium (Sunday, 21 April, Kick-Off 2:15pm).
"The Green Army is needed now more than ever to push the lads to the finish line and secure our 33rd consecutive season in the Top-Flight!
"We look forward to welcoming all supporters to Park Avenue - dewch yn llu!"
Aberystwyth Town's fate is in their hands. Win against Pontypridd and they secure top-flight football for another season.
Pontypridd, who are still awaiting a tier one licence, currently sit in the bottom two along with Colwyn Bay – with both clubs level on 22 points, after Pontypridd were deducted nine points earlier this season.
Aberystwyth Town have two points more with 24 and currently sit above the drop zone.
Pontypridd won both meetings in phase one and both sides played out a goalless draw in the return fixture earlier this month.
This season has created tension between Pontypridd and Aberystwyth, with the south Wales club being managed y Aber club legend, Gavin Allen, who was sacked as the Aber Town women's manager in January after taking the Ponty job.
The away fixture between the two clubs had to be postponed earlier this season after Aberystwyth's physio fell ill and their replacement didn't have the right qualifications.
Pontypridd's physio refused to cover both sides and this led to a postponement of the match and Aberystwyth Town being fined £5,000 for 'bringing the league into disrepute'.