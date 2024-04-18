PONTYPRIDD United’s appeal for consideration of the refusal of their men’s Tier 1 Club Licence has been unsuccessful and they will be relegated from the JD Cymru Premier.
But Aberystwyth take on Ponty at Park Avenue on Saturday knowing that they still need a win to guarantee that they stay out of the bottom two and avoid the drop.
Colwyn Bay, who host Barry Town United on Sunday, trail the Seasiders by two points with both sides on the same goal difference og -33.
If Aber draw and Bay win, the Black & Greens will drop out of the league for the first time.
The independent Club Licensing Appeals Body met today (18 April) to consider the appeals as a result of the First Instance Body on 4 April for participation in men’s UEFA competitions and the JD Cymru Premier.
The FAW received one appeal for consideration from Pontypridd United for the refusal of their men’s Tier 1 Club Licence.
Pontypridd United were unsuccessful with their appeal.
As a result, this concludes the UEFA & Tier 1 Club Licensing cycle for participation in Tier 1 and UEFA competitions for the 2024/25 season.
UEFA Licence for 2024/25 season (9 clubs)
Bala Town
Barry Town United
Caernarfon Town
Connah’s Quay Nomads
Cardiff Met University
Haverfordwest County
Newtown
Penybont
The New Saints
Refused UEFA Licence for 2024/25 season (1 club)
Aberystwyth Town
Withdrawn UEFA Licence Applications for 2024/2025 season (1 club)
Colwyn Bay
FAW Tier 1 Licence for 2024/25 season (16 clubs)
Aberystwyth Town
Airbus UK Broughton
Bala Town
Barry Town United
Briton Ferry Llansawel
Caernarfon Town
Cardiff Met University
Carmarthen Town
Colwyn Bay
Connah’s Quay Nomads
Flint Town United
Haverfordwest County
Llanelli Town
Newtown
Penybont
The New Saints
Refused FAW Tier 1 Licence for 2024/25 season (4 clubs)
Ammanford
Bangor 1876
Holywell Town
Pontypridd United
Withdrawn FAW Tier 1 Licence Applications for 2024/2025 season (3 clubs)
Afan Lido
Goytre United
Ruthin Town