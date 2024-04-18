PONTYPRIDD United’s appeal for consideration of the refusal of their men’s Tier 1 Club Licence has been unsuccessful and they will be relegated from the JD Cymru Premier.

But Aberystwyth take on Ponty at Park Avenue on Saturday knowing that they still need a win to guarantee that they stay out of the bottom two and avoid the drop.

Colwyn Bay, who host Barry Town United on Sunday, trail the Seasiders by two points with both sides on the same goal difference og -33.

If Aber draw and Bay win, the Black & Greens will drop out of the league for the first time.

The independent Club Licensing Appeals Body met today (18 April) to consider the appeals as a result of the First Instance Body on 4 April for participation in men’s UEFA competitions and the JD Cymru Premier.

The FAW received one appeal for consideration from Pontypridd United for the refusal of their men’s Tier 1 Club Licence.

Pontypridd United were unsuccessful with their appeal.

As a result, this concludes the UEFA & Tier 1 Club Licensing cycle for participation in Tier 1 and UEFA competitions for the 2024/25 season. 

UEFA Licence for 2024/25 season (9 clubs) 

Bala Town

Barry Town United

Caernarfon Town

Connah’s Quay Nomads

Cardiff Met University

Haverfordwest County

Newtown

Penybont

The New Saints

Refused UEFA Licence for 2024/25 season (1 club)

Aberystwyth Town

Withdrawn UEFA Licence Applications for 2024/2025 season (1 club)

Colwyn Bay

FAW Tier 1 Licence for 2024/25 season (16 clubs)

Aberystwyth Town

Airbus UK Broughton

Bala Town

Barry Town United

Briton Ferry Llansawel

Caernarfon Town

Cardiff Met University

Carmarthen Town

Colwyn Bay

Connah’s Quay Nomads

Flint Town United

Haverfordwest County

Llanelli Town

Newtown

Penybont

The New Saints

Refused FAW Tier 1 Licence for 2024/25 season (4 clubs)

Ammanford

Bangor 1876

Holywell Town

Pontypridd United

Withdrawn FAW Tier 1 Licence Applications for 2024/2025 season (3 clubs)

Afan Lido

Goytre United

Ruthin Town