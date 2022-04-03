Assisted cycling hub set to launch set this Easter

Club riders Catherine and Will are pictured here using the club’s pedal assisted electric wheelchair carrier ( Cycle Power )

A not-for-profit club for the disabled will launch a hub for children and adults who cannot ride an ordinary bicycle to experience the joy of cycling.

Cycle Power will launch its assisted cycling hub in Dolgellau this Easter.

The hub will enable children and adults who cannot ride an ordinary bicycle to experience the joy of cycling an adaptive bike along the traffic free Mawddach Trail.

The importance of keeping vulnerable cyclists and members of the public safe is vitally important to the success of Cycle Power Dolgellau.

In last week’s Cambrian News, we featured a photograph of the North Wales Police and Community Trust (PACT) supporting Cycle Power’s efforts with a cheque for £400.

This money will be used to buy various sizes of cycling helmets and high-viz jackets for cyclists plus safety signage reminding cyclists that pedestrians walking along the Mawddach take priority, whilst alerting members of the public to be watchful when vulnerable cyclists are approaching them.

Cycle Power volunteer, Joe Patton, explained more about the club: “Cycle Power is not a club for the able-bodied. If you or a member of your family or someone you care for has physical or learning difficulties that makes it difficult to ride an ordinary bike, we have a selection of tricycles, recumbent, side-by-side bicycles and a wheelchair carrier that may enable you to enjoy cycling along the stunning Mawddach trail.

“From my experience of volunteering at Plas Menai, I know that once people have their first bicycle ride it is a journey of discovery; people discover these bicycles are very comfortable and easy to ride.

“The pleasure to effortlessly cycle allows people enjoy the simple pleasures of fresh air, beautiful scenery and a refreshment destination.

“This makes our club rides a great family occasion and at just £4 a session most first-timers become regular attenders.”

Demonstrating the club’s pedal assisted electric wheelchair carrier is mum, Catherine, going for a bicycle ride with young Will.

Showing how the club’s pedal assisted electric side-by-side bicycle works is mum, Gilly, going for a bicycle ride with daughter, Cara.

To register your interest in attending the club’s Easter open day, please contact Steve Weake for further details: [email protected]