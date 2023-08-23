An auction at a speed shears event in Ceredigion has raised £8,000.
Trefaes Fawr Farm in Beulah, near Cardigan was the location for the night, held on Friday, 18 August.
The event welcomed hundreds of people through the doors raising money for Sioe’r Cardis 2024 (Ceredigion 2024: Royal Welsh Agricultural Society Feature County) and Wales Air Ambulance.
The highlight of the evening was the sale of an original painting and the first 10 prints.
The piece of art was created by Meirion Jones and depicts a scene from the popular Barley Saturday Show and Parade.
The original painting was sold for a staggering £8,000 and was bought by Brian Jones from Castell Howell Foods.
Prints of the original can be purchased by messaging the Sioe’r Cardis 2024 Facebook page.
“It was an amazing charity evening of speed-shearing celebrities, juniors and team events,” a spokesperson for the event said.
“An evening to remember – and for a good cause.”