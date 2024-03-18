Eccentric Porthmadog author, Mike Leaver, delivered a successful talk about his lifestyle, autobiographies, novels, and journey as an author in Harlech on 6 March.
Ten people - more than twice the usual number – attended, and thoroughly enjoyed a question and answer session and talk that lasted for just over two hours.
Many people bought the books Mike took with him!
Members of Y Gwyllt Snowdonia Wilderness Cafe Book Club invited pensioner Mike to talk about his amazing-but-true autobiography 'Yeti Seeks Mate: In Pursuit Of Dreams' at their weekly meeting on Wednesday, 6 March from 10am. The club formed just before Christmas and all are welcome.
See Mike in action above in the video supplied by Marieke Zech of Y Gwyllt Snowdonia Wilderness Cafe Book Club.