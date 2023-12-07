Author Jane Blank met with Ceredigion Association of National Trust Members to share the writing process for her two Nanteos novels.
In November the group held their annual Literary Lunch at the Falcondale Hotel, Lampeter and were pleased to welcome local poet and novelist Jane.
She gave an extremely interesting talk on the writing of two of her novels: The Shadow of Nanteos and The Dipping Pool.
Jane has always been fascinated by Nanteos mansion, the Powell family and its place in the history of 18th century Cardiganshire with the secrecy and rivalry of the lead mining industry.
The books encapsulate a whole world within ‘the Kingdom’ from the Squire’s complicated family to the villagers and workers and a kaleidoscope of other colourful characters. As the broadcaster and writer Robert Peston says, ‘it’s a gothic novel of wild Wales’.
Jane explained how she totally immerses herself in the history and known facts of her subject but then weaves a fictional and intriguing story round it. With her mother’s family living for many years in this area and her many visits she was aware of references to Nanteos by relatives who worked for the estate.
The talk was much enjoyed by members.
At the group's recent AGM, their chair, Judy Lile, reported on a busy year for members’ events and welcomed three new members onto the committee. Finally they had a very interesting roundup of activities and future plans by Llanerchaeron’s head gardener, Alex Summers.
Their next meeting will be a Christmas celebration in December and their January meeting will be the annual coffee morning with a speaker on Monday the 22nd at Waunfawr Hall Community Centre, Aberystwyth. For further details, email [email protected]
