Aberystwyth historian Will Troughton has worked his magic once again with his latest book, Aberystwyth Reflections.
It quite literally brings together a fascinating collection of historic and modern photographs of the seaside town, with past and present pictures merged to illustrate how Aberystwyth has changed over the years.
The content shows how the promenade, castle, bandstand, hotels and shops have altered, and readers can once more lament the demolition of the magnificent Kings Hall.
Author Will, who also works as a curator at the National Library of Wales, has in-depth knowledge of his home town, and has written a number of books on it.
About the author
William Troughton was born and raised in Aberystwyth.
He has been employed at the National Library of Wales for over 20 years and written a number of books and articles on the history of his home town.
As well as Aberystwyth Reflections, Amberley has published some of Will’s other books, including Aberystwyth Through Time and Aberystwyth and the Great War.
In his caption for the before and after shots of the site of the Kings Hall, he captures the mood of many people in the town.
“The Kings Hall originally opened with the banal name ‘Municipal Hall. It was a popular dance hall, concert venue, theatre and exam hall until the 1970s. Once the Arts Centre on Penglais opened it lost many of these functions.
“Concerts were still held there – Marillion and China Crisis both played there in the early 1980s – but a lack of municipal imagination led to it being declared ‘unsafe’.
“The myth of this declaration hit home as the wrecking ball tried time after time after time to demolish a very soundly built structure.
“It was replaced with Aberystwyth’s answer to everything – flats.”
But Will’s love for the town is also evident, especially in his introduction to the book.
He writes: “To those sensible enough to live here it is a home surrounded by natural splendour, full of innate character, multi-cultural and with a friendly face on every corner.
“Banners of diversity in the form of flags of small nations flap in the breeze on the promenade, while the sense of community that started with Neolithic settlers 6,000 years ago is as strong as ever.”
He adds: “The aim of this book is to show how the town has developed through the blending of old and new images.
“Many of the older photographs date from the early 20th century when Aberystwyth as a resort was in its heyday... Much of the book is designed as a tour around the town and district.”
This evocative visual chronicle, which features many previously unpublished photographs, will appeal to residents, visitors and anyone with connections to the town.