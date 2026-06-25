The fight to save Cwm Cynfal goes on campaigners say, after Eryri National Park Authority approved an application to develop a hydro-electric scheme on the Afon Cynfal near Llan Ffestiniog.
Cymdeithas Eryri say they are “deeply disappointed” that authority’ voted for the scheme, which would see, at times, a significant portion of the water diverted from the waterfall into a plastic pipe.
They said “the wholly unexceptional amount of electricity to be generated at this site could never justify the harm that this development risks causing to its wildlife and landscape value, adding: “Also at risk are the very things that make a waterfall a waterfall – the sight, the sound and the sensation of a torrent of rushing water.
“The Park Authority’s own expert consultant concluded that impressive waterfall flows will be experienced for a reduced proportion of the year, leaving the falls’ character, amenity value and visual quality irrevocably harmed.
“In the Committee hearing, our Director, Graeme Cotterill, spoke on behalf of a local organisations including North Wales Wildlife Trust, Save Our Rivers, North Wales Rivers Trust, Plantlife, Buglife, and the British Mountaineering Council as well as the more than 1,000 people who formally objected to this plan prior to a previous committee meeting.
“He urged decision-makers to simply do what a National Park Authority should do: stand up for its own special qualities.
“All those who live in and love this landscape should be actively working together to explore how a twenty-first-century National Park can benefit its farmers, natural beauty, visitors, local residents and wildlife.
“Cymdeithas Eryri continue to commit to playing our part in that positive future, but this development – which could set a hugely damaging precedent for SSSIs across Wales – is an example of exactly what that future shouldn’t look like.
“Whilst we will now take time to consider our next steps, the fight to save Cwm Cynfal isn’t over. Keep an eye on our and our partners’ website and social media platforms for more.”
The decision to approve the application was made at a meeting of the Eryri National Park Authority’s Planning and Access committee on Wednesday, 24 June.
The application has caused controversy with campaigners against it arguing that it will damage one of the National Park’s most iconic waterfalls.
Environmental campaigners in Eryri (Snowdonia) warned last week, ahead of today’s meeting, that this was the last chance to save Rhaeadr y Cwm, above Llan Ffestiniog.
They say the hydro power scheme would see, at times, nearly 70 per cent of the water diverted out of the waterfall into a plastic pipe and will significantly affect the very things that make a waterfall a waterfall – the sight, sound and sensation of a torrent of rushing water.
An Eryri National Park Authority spokesperson said on Wednesday: “The decision comes after two years of thorough and careful consultation, discussions and considerations.
“Through the application of specific and stringent conditions to the permission, the Planning and Access Committee resolved to approve the application.”
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