Award for Bala author’s book
A BOOK by Bala author, Clare Mackintosh, has won an award.
The former police officer has taken to social media to thank the public for voting for Hostage in the Dead Good Reader Awards.
The novel won the Race Against Time Award for Best Action Thriller.
Clare, who we featured in last week’s First Person column, said: “Thank you so much to everyone who voted for HOSTAGE in the Dead Good Reader Awards.
“It won! Officially the Best Action Thriller in the Race Against Time award. An award decided by readers is the best kind of award, and I’m so grateful to everyone who supported me.”
She added: “I had a clash of events and wasn’t able to be at the award ceremony, so my editor Lucy Malagoni collected it on my behalf. Since it’s as much her award as it is mine, this felt very appropriate. Yay us!”
