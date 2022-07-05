Award-winning poets in the cellar

There’s a double of bill of poets at the Cellar Bards this week.

Sharing the guest night at Cardigan’s only regular spoken word event this Friday is Kathy Miles and Rosalind Hudis, both award-winning writers from Ceredigion.

Doors open at 7.30pm at the Cellar Bar, Quay Street. Entry is £3. People can sign up on the door for open mic slots.

Rosalind Hudis is a former editor of the literary journal The Lampeter Review.

Her poetry has won a number of prizes, including in the National Poetry Competition.

Her most recent publication is Restorations (Seren 2021) which was a Poetry Book Society spring choice.

She has published a pamphlet with Rack Press, Terra Ignota (2013) and a full collection, Tilt, with Cinnamon Press (2014) poetry from which was highly commended in the 2015 Forward Prizes for Poetry.

She gives writing workshops at events and festivals, mentors privately, and also teaches in higher education.

Kathy Miles, who lives near Aberaeron, has had her work widely published in magazines and anthologies, and her fourth full collection of poetry, Bone House, was published by Indigo Dreams in 2020.

Kathy is a previous winner of the Bridport Prize, as well as the Welsh Poetry and Wells Literature Festival Competitions, and the 2022 Shepton Mallet Snowdrop Competition.

She has an MA in Creative Writing from the University of Wales Trinity Saint David, and is a regular book reviewer and workshop facilitator.