An iconic car has returned to Pendine Sands a century after it set the world land speed record.
On April 27, 1926, Welsh driver J.G. Parry-Thomas set a new world land speed record of 169.30 mph in Babs.
To mark the occasion 100 years on, a free event has been held at the west Wales beach on Monday to celebate its unique place in motoring history.
Gary Jones took these photos of the 27 litre machine back on the sand on Monday as Babs wowed the sizable crowd.
One year after the world record, a second attempt ended in the death of driver JG Parry Thomas when the car rolled over.
Following the inquest, the damaged car was buried in a specially dug hole in the sand dunes at Pendine.
In 1969, Owen Wyn Owen, an engineering lecturer, obtained permission to recover the car and spent 16 years restoring the vehicle.
His son, Geraint Owen, drove Babs along the beach on Monday in front of thousands of enthusiastic pertol heads and spectators that travelled from all over.
After the first of the runs the family of Parry Thomas were given a commemorative glass plaque in from of the iconic car on the beach front.
Alongside the centenary event, the Museum of Land Speed has launched its Project Lab.
This is the next phase in an exciting project to develop a new permanent exhibition space to tell the wider story of Pendine and to make collections more accessible for all.
Carmarthenshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Leisure, Culture and Tourism, Cllr Hazel Evans, said: “The return of Babs to Pendine Sands for this historic celebration will honour one of the most iconic moments in British motorsport history and recognise the legacy that continues to shape Pendine’s identity today."
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