Aberaeron residents have called for double yellow lines to prevent dangerous parking which police have warned could cause a ‘horrific accident’.
Residents took to Facebook calling for action to be taken after police posted an image of those parking haphazardly in South Road.
Ceredigion county councillor for Aberaeron Elizabeth Evans said she will be asking the council’s highways department to look again at implementing double yellow lines on the road.
The road is already printed with double white lines prohibiting stopping, parking or overtaking – but residents and Cllr Evans have long called for more to be done to prevent the issue.
She said: “The parking on this bend has been a problem for years, and it is extremely dangerous for approaching traffic, as witnessed over the Easter weekend. I will work with highways to find a solution to this ongoing problem. There also needs to be greater awareness amongst some drivers of the Highway Code and adhere to it.”
Ceredigion County Council discussed introducing the yellow lines, but Cllr Evans said the Welsh Government would not grant permission.
Aberaeron Police said: “As you can see from this photo, parking next to double white lines is not only an offence it could cause a horrific accident. Please do not park here in the future.”
In the image police posted, a mobile home and minivan can be seen passing extremely close together because of the cars parked on the pavement. The comments were filled with angry residents calling for double yellow lines, or drivers in the image to be fined or even clamped.
The Cambrian News has contacted Ceredigion County Council for comment.