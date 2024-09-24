Renewable energy developers Coriolis Energy and ESB are inviting people to give feedback on their plans for Foel Fach Wind Farm.
They say the wind farm could deliver enough clean, green electricity to meet the needs of over 55,000 average households annually - more than all of the households within Gwynedd.
Residents near to the proposed Foel Fach site, approximately 3.5 km north of Bala, are being given the opportunity to learn more about the proposal at public exhibition events held locally.
The proposal includes up to 11 turbines, which could deliver up to 79.2 MW, and comes at a time of heightened awareness about climate change with ever more extreme weather as a result of man-made global warming.
The new UK Government has promised to double onshore wind in the UK alongside a huge increase in the deployment of other renewables technologies, such as solar and offshore wind.
Demand for electricity is predicted to nearly triple as we decarbonise the economy and move away from using harmful fossil fuels.
Foel Fach Wind Farm Project Manager Clare Dance said: “Our plans are at an early stage, so this is a great time for the community to tell us what they think.
“We are keen to hear from residents and are committed to taking on board feedback wherever possible.
“We are offering an industry-leading Community Benefit Fund of £8,000 per MW and we’re looking forward to hearing ideas for how this could best be used to benefit the local area.
“We’re also proud to be working with Ripple Energy on plans for an exciting first-of-a-kind shared ownership offer which we hope to be able to provide more information about over the coming months.
“Foel Fach Wind Farm could make a substantial contribution towards Welsh Government’s targets to meet the equivalent of 100 per cent of Welsh annual electricity consumption from renewables by 2035, as well as targets for 1.5GW of community shared ownership.”
Coriolis Energy and ESB are running an informal public consultation on the proposed Foel Fach Wind Farm until 14 October.
The public exhibition events are this Friday and Saturday, 27 and 28 September. Friday’s event is from 3pm-7pm at Neuadd Mynach, Cwmtirmynach, Bala and Saturday’s is from 10am-2pm at Canolfan Bro Tegid, 32 High St, Bala.
A pre-application consultation on Foel Fach Wind Farm is expected to take place mid-2025.
More information is available on the project website www.foelfach.cymru.