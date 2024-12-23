Charitable volunteers who work for a north Wales social housing provider have once again brought joy and warmth to the community through their Santa Squad campaign.
Building on the success of last year's initiative, the volunteers, who work for Adra, worked tirelessly to collect and distribute gifts, ensuring children and young people in need experienced the magic of Christmas.
The charities supported this year include Y Bont, Young Lives Versus Cancer, Gwynedd families facing homelessness, children in care homes via Gwynedd Council, Cyfle, Hope House, young carers, and foster families in Y Bala.
Adra told the ‘Cambrian News’ they are immensely grateful to the generous donors, including RELM, Read Construction, Williams Homes Bala, Euros Hughes, GH James, Kendley Ltd, Beech, Parry & Jones Plastering, Harry Hall Double Glazing, CL Jones, Mclennan, Prodec Painters, Jarvis Jones Joinery, and Eco-Render Limited.
Sian Edwards is from ‘Grŵp Maethu Y Bala’, which supports foster families in Bala.
Commenting on Adra’s Santa Squad campaign, Sian said: “It takes a village to raise a child, and I truly believe that. The local community have made the children feel so welcome and loved. We are blown away by the generosity from Adra, and the other local businesses and individuals that have donated gifts this year.”
Llinos Bracegirdle is Adra’s social value co-ordinator.
She has enjoyed being part of the Santa Squad.
Commenting on the squad, Llinos said: “This initiative is a testament to what can be achieved when people come together with a shared purpose. As the season of giving is celebrated, Adra looks forward to continuing efforts to make a positive difference in the lives of those around them.
“Thank you to everyone who contributed and supported the Santa Squad campaign. Together, this Christmas has been made a little brighter for many.”