The ‘Best of Bala’ community awards have been launched by Bala Town Council and the committee of Y Bala 700 – Yma o Hyd.
The awards will showcase the talent, innovation and dedication of businesses, clubs and individuals in the Bala and Penllyn area, and mark the 700th anniversary of Y Bala’s town charter.
Categories include Best Volunteer, Best Young Person, Best Club or Society, Best Business, Best Welsh Learner, Best Sports Person, Best Environmentalist and Unsung Hero.
Clare Mackintosh, town councillor and secretary of Y Bala 700 – Yma o Hyd said: “North Wales is a wonderful place to live and a popular place to visit, but what makes it so great is the people who live, work and volunteer here.
“We’re delighted to have the opportunity to shine a light on some of those people.”
Nominations will be open throughout September and can be made online at http://bit.ly/SerYBala700.
independent judges will choose three nominees from each category will be invited to a public awards ceremony at Theatr Derek Williams on 14 November.
In addition to the awards, guests will enjoy live music and have the opportunity to learn more about the history of Bala’s charter and look back at anniversary celebrations.