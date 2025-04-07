GWYNEDD Council has made an order stopping vehicles using Berwyn Street, Bala during scaffolding works.
An alternative route is available. Access will be maintained for residents.
The order comes in on 22 April for 12 months or until the work is complete, whichever is the earlier. It is anticipated work will be complete within approximately eight months.
GWYNEDD Council will temporarily stop vehicles using the Class III Road near Pont Dyffrydan and Arthog Public Right of Way No. 34 in Islaw’r Dref during Scottish Power excavation works.
An alternative route is available. Access will be maintained for residents.
The order comes in on 28 April for one month or until the work is completed.
It is anticipated the work will be completed within approximately eight days.
GWYNEDD Council will temporarily stop vehicles using the Class III Road known as Glanypwll Road, Tanygrisiau during Scottish Power excavation works.
An alternative route is available. Resident access will be maintained.
The order comes in on 21 April for one month or until the work is completed, whichever is the earlier. The work is expected to be complete within approximately 12 days.
Probate
COLIN Phillips, of Flat 4, St Davids Court, Barmouth, who died on 6 December 2024.