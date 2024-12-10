A new Bangor bar planned for Wales’ longest high street has been approved for a premises licence with conditions.
The City Sports & Cocktail Bar Ltd looks set to open on the High Street in the vacant H&M retail unit.
It comes after Gwynedd Council’s central licensing sub-committee granted permission for a licence when it met on Monday, 2 December.
Based in the Menai Centre, the bar would provide a ground floor sports bar, including multiple TV screens, pool tables, interactive dart boards and gaming machines.
A second floor would also see a cocktail and spirits bar including VIP seating and socialising areas, photo booths and dance area.
Including an American-style dining experience, the venue would also provide food throughout the day and evening, transitioning into a nightspot for locals and students.
According to a council document the application had prompted some concerns over noise and its potential impact on local residents.
But it had also been hailed as helping to boost night time trade on the street, which has seen decline in recent years, as well as providing food, beverages and entertainment and potentially up to 40 jobs.
After considering the application, it was granted on condition that the venue does not play music on the outside street area and must close use of the outside area by 9pm.
The company said earlier this year it wanted to create a “dynamic new venue” in a “hard to let” retail unit.
A spokesperson previously said: “The new proposed use as a sports and cocktail bar offers an ideal solution for a unit with two floors of retail space, which has proven challenging to fill in today’s retail environment.
“The initiative is set to generate significant employment opportunities, with a minimum of 30 jobs initially, potentially rising to 42 as the business grows.”
The prominent building had remained empty since 2020 – since then and Bangor city centre has lost several other big names – including Debenhams.
According to a council report, Environmental Health had not supported music being played externally “due to the impact on nearby residents, and the residential property immediately next door on the High Street”.
A noise report submitted as part of a planning application had also stated “that there should be no external loudspeakers placed outside”.
A council spokesperson said: “Cyngor Gwynedd has issued a Premises License to City Sports & Cocktail Bar Ltd, in Bangor with restrictions which include no playing of music in the outside area, and that the outside area is closed by 9pm.”