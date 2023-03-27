MONDAY bin collections across Ceredigion are to move to Saturdays on bank holiday weekends.
Ceredigion County Council has announced that from Easter, residents who usually have their bins collected on a Monday, will see collections take place the Saturday before on bank holiday weekends.
Bin collections scheduled for Good Friday will not change however.
Those who are set for a collection on Easter Monday, 10 April, will instead have their bins collected on Saturday, 8 April.
A spokesperson for Ceredigion County Council said: “We are intending to adopt this approach for the other Bank Holiday Mondays in May and August which will see the collections due on the Bank Holiday Mondays being collected on the Saturdays before.”
Cllr Keith Henson, Cabinet Member for Highways and Environmental Services and Carbon Management added: “We continually review our approach to the delivery of our services with a view of providing the best possible level of service to the public with the resources that are available to us.
“Waste collections on Bank Holidays have historically proved to be problematic and presented some challenges.
“During 2023 our intention is to bring forward collections scheduled for Bank Holiday Mondays to the Saturday before.
“This will hopefully give us a better chance of securing the resources we need to deliver the services and provides an opportunity to recover soon after if we are not able to provide the collection on the scheduled day. We will be making efforts to share the information as widely as possible and, as always as part of Caru Ceredigion, would like to sincerely thank the public for their ongoing understanding and support.”
The bank holiday announcement comes a week after crunch talks were held between councillors and officers from the Highways and Environmental Services department of Ceredigion County Council following anger over missed collections in the run up to Christmas.
During the meeting of the Thriving Communities committee on Tuesday last week, officers admitted there were failings in the system and outlined a number of solutions to ensure the waste collection service was consistent.
Along with moving bank holiday collections, the department is to consider introducing a text service, which would let households know if a collection has been postponed or cancelled.
Cllr Gwyn Evans, chair of the committee, told the Cambrian News: “There were failings in the system and a review has been going on to address those issues.
“It has not been easy and there has been an awful lot of internal investigation.
“It’s not just about money, it is also about how we operate.
“Another suggestion put forward is for skips to be made available outside household waste sites in the county so people can take their black bin rubbish if they miss a collection.”
Easter opening of household waste sites
Over the Easter period the opening hours of the Household Waste Sites at Glanyrafon, Lampeter and Cilmaenllwyd will be as follows:
Good Friday, 7 April 2023 Closed
Saturday, 8 April 2023 10:00-15:00
Easter Sunday, 9 April 2023 10:00-15:00
Easter Monday, 10 April 2023 10:00-15:00
There will be no changes to the opening Hours of the Household Waste Site at Rhydeinon, Llanarth.
Opening hours for Rhydeinon Household Waste Sites over Easter
Good Friday, 7 April 2023 Closed
Saturday, 8 April 2023 10:00-17:00
Easter Sunday, 9 April 2023 10:00-17:00
Easter Monday, 10 April 2023 Closed