A mid and west Wales housing association group has launched an Older People’s Strategy which sets out a “commitment to older people to provide access to homes, services and support.”
Barcud’s Director of Communities, Sara Woodall, said, “Barcud Group has a significant role to play in the communities in which it works, in Ceredigion and Powys, as evidence shows an increasingly ageing demographic.
“It is of vital importance that we plan now for how we want to deliver homes and services that meet current and anticipated needs of our older communities.
“In doing this we understand that whilst this is Barcud Group Strategy, we will have to work in partnership with others to deliver on the Strategy’s aims.”
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