Plans to allow a rural Ceredigion garage to become a holiday let have been given the go-ahead despite an officer recommendation of refusal.
At the 13 May meeting of Ceredigion County Council’s development management committee, members were recommended to refuse an application for the conversion and extension of a detached double domestic garage to a single unit of holiday accommodation at Ffynnon Lefrith Fach, a mile from the village of Plwmp.
An officer report for members said it was recommended for refusal on the basis it would not be located in a sustainable location and would encourage car-borne transport, contrary to policy, and that the building is not big enough to accommodate the proposed new use.
“The development could only be accommodated by undertaking major external and internal alterations,” a report said.
“The proposal would also cause significant visual intrusion in this area of countryside.”
The application had been referred to committee rather than being decided by officers at the request of local member Cllr Gareth Lloyd, for “a balanced discussion on the proposal”.
Cllr Lloyd said: “Tourism is one of the main industries in Ceredigion and small scale independent letting businesses, like the one proposed here are the backbone to this.
“The reason they are successful is their peaceful and quiet countryside location, coastal settings, footpaths/bridleways, local shops/pubs/restaurants.
“All of the things listed here are within easy access to the proposed location.”
Cllr Lloyd said there were material considerations for going against policy: “If we don’t get new business in rural areas we won’t have communities to sustain; tourism is one of the biggest industries in our county, we should be supporting it.
“I think we should be supporting people to start a business and supporting the economy of Ceredigion.”
Members approved the scheme despite the officer recommendation of approval.
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