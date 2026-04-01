Estate agency Cardigan Bay Properties is celebrating after winning Entrepreneur of the Year at the 2026 Business Growth West Wales Awards.
The company, started by local mums Helen Worrall and Tania Dutnell in February 2021, was selected for its innovative approach in the property market, together with its five-star customer service and strong growth over the last five years.
The awards were held at Wolfscastle Country Hotel & Spa on 27 March, with the event attended by businesses from across the region.
Co-founder Tania Dutnell says: “We’ve had an incredible five years, and winning this Business Growth award is recognition of everything we’ve achieved. From the start we wanted to innovate and enhance the property market in West Wales and we’ve worked hard to achieve this, with customer service at the heart of everything we do.”
Both Helen and Tania have lived in West Wales all of their lives and have a combined 35+ years of experience as estate agents. Today, Cardigan Bay Properties delivers a winning combination of local knowledge, online marketing and professional estate agency services, giving buyers and sellers all of the information, advice and support they need.
The success of this approach can be seen across their five-star reviews, with clients regularly recommending them on sites such as Trust Pilot - “Best agents in West Wales - After trying most of the other agents in the area we were delighted to find Cardigan Bay Properties… We can't recommend them enough!”
Helen Worrall adds: “When we started Cardigan Bay Properties we wanted to create an estate agency that does things differently, one that treats everyone as we would want to be treated ourselves by being open, honest and transparent. This is reflected across our whole team, all of whom work to the same high standards, and awards such as this are recognition of our customer-first approach.”
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