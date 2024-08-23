Meet Angwen the Angelshark and join Project SIARC in Gwynedd.
Together with community groups and Gwynedd libraries in Barmouth, Dolgellau and surrounding areas, Project SIARC is working to increase opportunities for people to get involved with their local shores, and a number of events have been organised for people to get involved with.
On Thursday, 29 August, meet Angwen, Project SIARCs 3D printed Angelshark, and learn more about sharks, skates and rays that live in the Pen Llŷn a’r Sarnau Special Area of Conservation at either Barmouth library (10.30am-12pm) or Dolgellau library (2.30pm-4pm). There’s no sign up required.
Alternatively join Project SIARC and the Cambrian Beach Guardians for a free activity morning in Barmouth on Sunday, 15 September (sign up at https://shorturl.at/4Ychh).
Meeting at the Dragon Theatre for a day on the beach collecting washed up and dropped litter, as well as learning about egg-laying sharks and skates in Wales. The group will be returning to the theatre for the afternoon for lunch before the Cambrian Beach Guardians lead a marine litter wreath-making workshop.
For more information, or if you need support or adjustments to attend, email the Project SIARC team ([email protected]) or visit www.projectSIARC.com.