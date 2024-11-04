The number of boats seeking an annual mooring at Barmouth’s harbour is on the rise – but registrations for personal watercraft such as jetskis are falling.
Barmouth Harbour consultative committee states there were 77 boats on annual moorings within the dock in 2024 compared with 71 in 2023.
Maritime Service Manager Bryn Pritchard Jones told a committee meeting on 22 October the rise in the number of moorings was “heartening” and it is hoped the trend continues.
Members also heard there had been 1013 power boats and 1044 personal watercraft, and 84 power vessels with an engine rated under 10hp registered, making a total of 2141 of registrations for the season.
That figure was down on last year, when a total of 2509 watercraft had been registered.
Mr Pritchard-Jones noted that the registration of power boats, jetskis and water bikes had reduced, probably due to “inclement weather and the financial climate”.
“People just don’t come down as often as they used to, people are a lot more careful with their money,” he said.
“But it is heartening to note that the boat moorings have increased and that is a trend we have seen rising over the past few years.”
He added there were now more enquiries coming in from customers hoping to bring their boats to Barmouth next year.
An online survey had also seen visitors’ rate the ‘harbour experience’ at 86 per cent for ‘very good’ or “good”.
“We get no complaints, our officers in Barmouth and staff are so good we get very good feedback.”
Committee vice chair Cllr Eryl Jones-Williams also offered praise – saying the harbour attracted thousands of people.
“I don’t think people appreciate just how good it is, it’s very popular, and brings a lot of money into the town, and it’s all thanks to the hard work of the harbour committee and staff.
The report noted, that staffing levels at the harbour of Barmouth has remained unchanged since the previous committee report.
Harbourmaster Daniel Cartwright was supported in his work by the assistant harbour master Kane Triggs.
Giving his own report, Mr Cartwright noted that this season the harbour has seen 50 visiting vessels use the council owned visitors’ moorings within the harbour.
There had been an increase in visiting vessels.
“It was the first time in years that we have had three abreast in the harbour,” he said.
Harbour staff had also received “a number of positive comments” regarding the picturesque nature of the harbour from visitors, he said.
The meeting also was told that the maritime service had exercised powers under Section 56 of the Harbours, Docks and Piers Clauses Act 1847, to remove a sunken vessel, the Lady Anne, near to Fairbourne point.
In other matters, unseasonal weather on the evening of 29 September had led to the submergence of two vessels on the small moorings within the harbour.
“A third vessel became swamped by waves near to the starboard hand No 3 Buoy, and a sailing vessel located on the trot moorings overlooked by the harbour office, broke free from its mooring.” Mr Cartwright’s report stated.
“Harbour staff had returned to duty to provide what assistance they could on the night, and were able to secure the sailing vessel on the Bathhouse beach.”
All vessels affected on the night had since been recovered.
Work also continued on refurbishing the harbour pontoon which for now remained out of the water.
It is hoped that it will be returned adjacent to the harbour wall in time for the start of the season.
The harbour had also seen “a successful year” of events organised by the local council and other organisations.
A motocross event last weekend was cut short due to Storm Ashley and a firework display was being planned to be held on the beach.
The committee thanked harbour master Arthur Jones who was retiring.
Chair Cllr Rob Triggs, described him as a “shining light in our harbour”.
Cllr Vice-Chair Eryl Jones-Williams “wished him well” saying “he has always been there, as far back as when I was a journalist.”
Mr Pritchard Jones added: “I wish Arthur well, he has led on marine code and raised the standards – there are going to be big shoes to fill.”