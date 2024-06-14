Barmouth’s bins are still overflowing and access to the beach is restricted, but Gwynedd Council say they are on the case.
Business owner Mags Hills, who has previously said the prom has finally been cleared of sand, but the ramps to the beach are still covered in stones, and bins were over flowing with “rubbish everywhere over the bank holiday”.
“If you’re disabled or have a disabled child our beach is not accessible to you,” Mags told the Cambrian News.
“The ramps are covered in sand or stones.
“Also, the bins are still overflowing.
“I did email the council who said street management would be in contact, but I’ve heard nothing. Why aren’t our bins emptied regularly any more, or cleaned like in other towns. Our bins are disgusting and stink.”
Mags shared pictures of a beach ramp covered in sand, and the bins opposite her shop, Step in Style.
“This is due to not being emptied frequently enough,” Mags said.
A Gwynedd Council spokesperson said: “The town of Barmouth has been exceptionally busy over the past few days with numerous events taking place in the town and on the beach.
“We can confirm that council staff are dealing with the bins as a matter of urgency.
“We would also remind members of the public to respect the local environment and always put their rubbish in the bin. If the bin is full, please take your litter to another bin or take it home. To report a particular concern about littering, please go to the council’s website at www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru and click on ‘Report a problem’ or email [email protected] or telephone 01766 771000.
“We recognise that the build-up of sand being blown in from the beach this can be a nuisance and prevent people from using the local amenities.
“We can confirm that a work programme is in place to manage the situation and to clear away the sand and stone. Cyngor Gwynedd Beach Wardens have already commenced their duties and will assist with general maintenance of the seafront area, such as sweeping, litter picking and weeding.”