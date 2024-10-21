A Barmouth-born teenager who has overcome significant challenges in her life has received an award from Prince William.
Anya Easey Sherlock from Blaenau Ffestiniog has won a UK-wide award for overcoming those challenges.
The teen has been awarded the Centrepoint UK Partner Award at a star-studded ceremony at the British Museum. The award recognises Anya’s journey and resilience in overcoming personal challenges throughout her life.
Centrepoint is the UK’s leading youth homelessness charity supporting almost 14,000 young people every year and campaigns to end the scourge of youth homelessness.
Plaid Cymru MP for Dwyfor Meirionnydd, Liz Saville Roberts has paid tribute to her 18-year-old constituent.
Acknowledging her success in Parliament, Mrs Saville Roberts recognised the support Anya has received from Gwynedd-based youth support charity GISDA, who provide young people across north west Wales facing homelessness, vulnerability, and disadvantage, with intensive support and a wealth of experience to help them thrive.
Commenting, Liz Saville Roberts MP said: “I was delighted to learn of Anya’s success at the Centrepoint UK Awards. Her achievement speaks to her resolve and determination in taking positive steps to overcoming barriers in her life.”
The MP had the privilege to meet Anya, as she explained.
She said: “I was proud to share a stage with Anya earlier this year at Caernarfon Pride, where she spoke so passionately about advancing the rights of young LGBTQ+ people in an inclusive, tolerant society.”
“Hers is a story of positivity and how, with the right support, young people can transform their lives for the better.
“I am incredibly pleased to table a Motion in Parliament in my name and that of my Plaid Cymru colleagues formally recognising Anya’s success.
“I would also like to take this opportunity to acknowledge the incredible support and mentorship GISDA provides disadvantaged young people across Gwynedd and north west Wales.
“Their services have become invaluable, providing young people facing hardship and personal challenges in their lives, with a safe and non-judgmental space to talk through their problems and take positive steps to change their lives for the better.
“GISDA play a crucial role in reducing youth homelessness in Gwynedd, whilst at the same time offering one-to-one support tailored to each young person’s specific needs.
“I have seen first-hand how their intervention can change a young person’s life, providing a roof over their head and the practical skills and attitude needed to navigate life.”
Chief Executive of GISDA, Sian Elen Tomos said: “Anya is a remarkable young person who has experienced considerable hard times in her childhood.
“She came to GISDA just after her sixteenth birthday and has taken every opportunity since to develop herself to become an inspiring, caring, and strong-minded eighteen-year-old.
“We are all immensely proud of all her achievements but seeing her being recognised and receiving this award was by far the highlight.
“Young people steer their own lives, our role as a charity is to provide opportunities, options, and unconditional support. I have no doubt that we will hear more from Anya in the future.”