On Tuesday, 29 October Tanio Bermo will celebrate its first anniversary.
Marking one year of the makerspace and community/business hub on King Edward Street in Barmouth will be a “Make Something” event in the morning (10am-1pm) suitable for all ages (children should be accompanied by an adult).
In the afternoon there will be an Open Day with equipment running for demonstrations and also some examples of the things people have made.
If you haven’t been in yet, or wondered what’s it all about, why not visit between 2pm and 6.30pm. There will be cake!
See 3D printers, laser engraver, cutting machine, heat presses, sewing machines, printers and computers, available free of charge for locals, groups or businesses.
The project, funded by Barmouth Town Council with a recent grant received from Menter Môn as part of the Circular Economy Fund from Welsh Government, also offers business support and a community space. In the last year 250+ people have made over 1,000 visits. Over 40 drop-in sessions, 40-plus community events and 30-plus workshops have been held and 10-plus community groups and eight businesses have received support.