All eyes will be on Barmouth chef Owen Vaughan when he takes part in the next stage of the semi-final of MasterChef: The Professionals.
The 24-year-old has impressed the judges of the BBC TV show so far and will be hoping to do the same in tonight’s episode at 9.05pm.
When the father-of-one Owen got sailed through the first part of semi-final, he said he was “blown away with that round” and “super happy to get straight through to the next round of the semi’s”.
Currently head chef at Penmaenuchaf Hotel, Dolgellau, Owen started working at Bwyty Mawddach at 15 before becoming working as a commis, and then junior sous chef at Pale Hall Hotel.
Will Owen make it through to the final for a chance to be crowned this year’s winner of MasterChef: The Professionals? Find out tonight, Friday, 2 December, on BBC One at 9.05pm.
See Owen impress the judges in an earlier round of the show here: