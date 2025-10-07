Barmouth Fire Station has been named North Wales Fire Station of the Year 2025.
The Lord Lieutenant of Clwyd, Harry George Fetherstonhaugh OBE, presented Long Service, Good Conduct Medals, 30 and 40-years clasps and Community Awards to North Wales Fire Service staff at Llandudno’s Venue Cymru on 30 September.
The Long Service and Good Conduct Medal is awarded to firefighters by His Majesty's Representative in recognition of 20 years of service and clasps are issued in recognition of 30 and 40 years of service.
A number of staff nominated Community Awards were presented to recognise members of staff and the community who have worked hard to improve community safety in North Wales.
The winner of one of those awards was Barmouth Fire Station.
