A Morfa Bychan man accused of exposing his genitals in Porthmadog and using threatening behaviour has been remanded in custody by magistrates head of a trial.
Mark Axon, of Caravan, Glan y Mor, appeared before Llandudno Magistrates’ Court on 2 October.
The 42-year-old had pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing to a charge of exposing his genitals in Porthmadog on 27 August this year.
He is also denied a charge of using threatening or abusive behaviour towards Judith Ellis in Porthamdog on the same day.
Axon did admit a separate threatening behaviour charge.
He is due to stand trial at Llandudno Magistrates’ Court on 17 October.
He was remanded in custody by magistrates until that trial date.
