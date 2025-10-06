A Morfa Bychan man accused of exposing his genitals in Porthmadog and using threatening behaviour has been remanded in custody by magistrates head of a trial.

Mark Axon, of Caravan, Glan y Mor, appeared before Llandudno Magistrates’ Court on 2 October.

The 42-year-old had pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing to a charge of exposing his genitals in Porthmadog on 27 August this year.

He is also denied a charge of using threatening or abusive behaviour towards Judith Ellis in Porthamdog on the same day.

Axon did admit a separate threatening behaviour charge.

He is due to stand trial at Llandudno Magistrates’ Court on 17 October.

He was remanded in custody by magistrates until that trial date.