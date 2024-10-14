Barmouth Freemasons will open their doors to the public.
The Mawddach Lodge of Freemasons and the Carreg Harlech Lodge of the Order of Women Freemasons will hold an open day on Saturday, 26 October from 10am-4pm. This is the first time the Mawddach Lodge in conjunction with Carreg Harlech Lodge has opened its doors to the general public.
The purpose of the open day is to increase the lodge’s local community engagement and general awareness and knowledge of Freemasonry.
The Mawddach Lodge was incorporated in 1882 and has been an active partner in the local community for over 140 years.