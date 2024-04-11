Barmouth’s historic gardens will get a makeover.
Chester-based Land Studio will work with Gwynedd Council to re-vamp Viaduct Gardens.
Historic fans of the viaduct gardens include philosopher John Ruskin and philanthropists Fanny Talbot and Auguste Guyard.
Land Studio works to alleviate flooding, improve pedestrian safety and enhance connectivity and common spaces for locals and visitors.
They will de-clutter it, develop a planting scheme, remove dense vegetation to enhance the view across the estuary and beyond and install somewhere to sit.
Landscape architect Matthew Northall is working on the project alongside Director of Ecology Val Gateley and Civil Engineer Director Lisa Sawyer.
Matthew said: “We’re all about connecting people with nature so this is an exciting project to work on.
“The park will embrace the rugged and dynamic nature of the coast and take full advantage of the picturesque, framed views across the Mawddach estuary and the mountain ranges beyond.
“It will be an inclusive common space in a sheltered corner of the town for people to stop and appreciate their surroundings.”
Land Studio Managing Director Simon Richards said: “Whenever we start a project we aim to build with nature to ensure that our schemes are of their place. In Barmouth, this means embracing and working with the nature of a coastal environment ensuring that our designs sit within the landscape and not apart from it.
“We’re also looking at drainage design and will use open and covered SuDS systems to collect surface water to retain it in planting beds where it will be filtered before draining through the sea wall, helping to alleviate historic flooding issues.
“Our planting concept will reflect that of the local flora, with hardy coastal pioneers, multi-stem birch trees and large specimen Scots pine trees. Hardy ferns will provide verdant ground cover and fill cracks between boulders.
“We’ll suggest planting of structural grasses, sea cliff flowers like red valerian and sea campion, and upland plant mixes including clover, ox-eye daisies and poppies.
“Having landscape architects, ecologists and engineering design experts working together under one roof allows us to deliver a really joined-up nature-led design approach.” www.landstudio-uk.com.