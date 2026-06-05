Barmouth Town Carnival returns on Saturday, 13 June.
Meet on the Black Patch Car Park behind the club.
Everyone should arrive for 2pm. The parade starts at 3pm/3.30pm.
Prize-giving will take place after the parade.
There is no need to book a float — just turn up and join in!
“The parade route will be the same as previous years,” a carnival spokesperson said.
“We will update everyone closer to the time with a video of the route.
“For safety reasons, all floats must have somebody wearing a hi-vis tabard walking on either side of the float.
“Refreshments will also be available during the carnival.
“Come along, dress up, and enjoy the carnival atmosphere with the whole community!
“We look forward to seeing everyone there.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.