A new curated collection of artworks is on display at Oriel Tŷ Meirion in Dyffryn Ardudwy led by artist and photographer Emma Louise Barley who inspired a group of artists to walk the Taith Ardudwy.
This exhibition explores the upland landscape from Barmouth in the South to Llandecwyn along a specially designed route established in 2010. Some of the pathways date back to the Bronze Age. The walk can be completed over three days. It is designed with easy access to local transport and accommodation for overnight stays.
Some of the highlights along the walk include Bronze Age stone circles, neolithic burial chambers, old drover’s routes, and temperate rainforests. This is a truly immersive walk through the landscape with the Rhinogydd mountain range on one side and views of the Cambrian Coast on the other.
Emma Louise said: “We are incredibly fortunate to have this on the doorstep, and the artists have really enjoyed exploring the area and creating new artworks exclusively for the show.”
The exhibition is on until Thursday, 2 July and this is a must for anyone that enjoys the beauty, culture and history of the area. The gallery opening days are every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 10.30am to 4.30pm, and there is also a lively programme of artists in residence in the gallery too.
The full artist line-up is as follows: Alison Holt - Embroidery Carol James - Jewellery (Legacy Collection) Carol Miller - Painting Emma Louise Barley - Photography Helen Arthur - Painting Helen McCormick - Ceramics Iain Davidson - Printmaking Jess Hinsley - Painting Judith Harrison - Mixed Media Katherine Keatley - Embroidery Katy Jones - Painting Kiran Sharma - Mixed Media Liz Carding - Dyed Fleece Naomi Bunker - Painting and Sculpture Piera Cirefice - Painting Rob Thompson - Ink and Wash Sue Barnes - Ceramics Sue Rundle Hughes – Ink.
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