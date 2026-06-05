Barmouth RNLI volunteers were on hand when two children were reported missing in separate calls on Bank Holiday Monday.
They were also called to help someone on a broken down jet ski that day.
A spokesperson for Barmouth RNLI explained more about the first call-out.
“Monday 25 May, Bank Holiday Monday saw the beach full of happy holidaymakers enjoying the glorious sunshine, inevitably this usually means our volunteer crew will be called into action.
“The pagers sounded at 2.48pm as the volunteer crew of inshore lifeboat (ILB) Craig Steadman were tasked by HM Coastguard to reports of a missing child near South Bank, Fairbourne beach.
Launching into calm seas with good visibility the crew swiftly made their way towards the scene. On route they were stood down as the child had been safely located.
The crew returned to station where the lifeboat was refuelled and readied for service.”
Commenting on the second, they said: “The pagers sounded at 6.45pm as the ILB crew were tasked by HM Coastguard to assist a broken down jet ski. On arriving upon the scene, the casualty was in a group of seven jet skis so it was suggested to the group that between them, they towed the broken jet ski back to Aberdyfi. The lifeboat crew were stood down by HM Coastguard and returned to Barmouth.”
Regarding shout three, they said: “On returning to Barmouth the crew self launched having been alerted by North Wales Police to reports of a missing six year old girl. The crew began search patterns along the shoreline before being stood down when the child was located ten minutes later on the beach.
“The volunteer crew of ILB Craig Steadman returned to the boathouse where she was refuelled and readied for service.”
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