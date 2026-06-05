Commenting on the second, they said: “The pagers sounded at 6.45pm as the ILB crew were tasked by HM Coastguard to assist a broken down jet ski. On arriving upon the scene, the casualty was in a group of seven jet skis so it was suggested to the group that between them, they towed the broken jet ski back to Aberdyfi. The lifeboat crew were stood down by HM Coastguard and returned to Barmouth.”