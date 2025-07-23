The Ffestiniog & Welsh Highland Railway have celebrated two special anniversaries in style.
Celebrations from 19-22 June marked the 70th Anniversary of passenger trains running in the ‘preservation’ era of the Ffestiniog Railway and the 200th anniversary of the birth of the modern railway.
The action started on Thursday, 19 July with a re-enactment of the first passenger train run on 23 July 1955.
Among those lucky enough to get a seat was Rob Smallman, a surviving crew member from that first train.
"I was the refreshment manager that day,” said Rob.
“I had a folding table, boxes of Smith’s crisps, the ones with the blue paper wrap of salt, and crates of pop. I was also told by Allan Garraway not to sell any tickets until I saw him coming over the Cob - I think there were a lot of very late nights to keep PRINCE in service that first summer.
“I can’t believe we have arrived at the 70-year anniversary - and what a huge place this has become. I am so very grateful to be able to say I was there.”
Those up early on the second day saw Upnor Castle haul the train to Blaenau Ffestiniog - once a regular sight in the 1970s - closely followed by Britomart which set off with Vans 11 and 12 to mark 60 years since its arrival there.
More events took place throughout the day. In the evening, Prince and Merddin Emrys hauled a non-stop special service from Harbour Station-Blaenau Ffestiniog.
Boston Lodge Engineering Works held exhibits and stalls, locos under restoration, footplate rides and a chance to look at some of the changes that have taken place, thanks to the National Lottery Heritage Fund.
Engines on display included Earl of Merioneth, Welsh Highland Heritage Railway’s Russell and Mountaineer. The carriage works played host to Kerr Stuart, the chassis of 2050, the Ashbury brake carriage and Spooners boat among others.
The newly restored Top Yard at Boston Lodge saw Porthmadog Purple Moose running the bar, and music from The Travelling Sessions.
On Saturday the early bird service hauled by Taliesin and a heritage goods train hauled by Merddin Emrys formed part of the railway’s nod to the Railway 200 celebrations.
The train was hauled to Blaenau Ffestiniog and back to Dduallt, where it was shunted into the siding. Then it was “brakes off” and the wagons returned to Porthmadog by gravity.
All eyes turn then to the spiral at Dduallt, before visitors got the chance to see, or ride on, passenger trains passing ‘over and under’ the bridge.
Sunday played host to the ‘200 Wheels on the Cob’ cavalcade, an historic moment as the entire Ffestiniog Railway & Welsh Highland Railway fleet, whether ‘in steam’ or not, made their way onto the famous Cob Embankment.
Commentators Tim Dunn and Anthony Coulls talked visitors through a short history of each engine as they rounded Boston Lodge curve onto the Cob.
MP Liz Saville Roberts, Lord Richard Faulkner and a group of young local railway supporters were among those in attendance.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.