“Council recognises that, with the proposed rock revetment in place, retention of the groynes would create foreseeable entrapment hazards between the groynes and the rock, and that removal of the groynes is therefore an inevitable consequence of the design choice that has been made. The concern the council wishes to raise is with the process of decision-making that has led to that design choice. The groynes have been progressively neglected over approximately five decades on the stated basis they were ineffective at retaining beach levels. However, the applicant has now acknowledged in its published response to consultation feedback that the lowering of the beach north of the promenade is attributable to wave reflection from the existing concrete sea wall, and not to any ineffectiveness of the groynes.