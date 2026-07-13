Minutes after getting changed the crew in the boathouse were observing the shoreline when they witnessed a person on an inflatable struggling against the wind approximately 100m offshore. The person then entered the water and attempted to swim to shore, appearing to quickly get into difficulty. The crew self launched ILB Craig Steadman with an imminent risk to life. They made their way to the scene and took the casualty on board returning them to the shoreline. No additional treatment was required. The crew were subsequently tasked to more paddleboarders in difficulty near the perch but were stood down on route.