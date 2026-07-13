Barmouth RNLI has issued more warnings about wind following another busy day at sea.
With strong offshore winds and the heatwave continuing Barmouth RNLI was repeatedly called to action on Sunday, 12 July.
The pagers first sounded at 8.40am following reports of a paddleboarder in difficulty at the north end of the prom.
A team of three found the paddleboarder struggling to return to shore against the easterly wind. The crew recovered the casualty and the paddleboard and returned to the shoreline.
The crew returned the lifeboat to the boathouse where she was washed down and readied for service.
The pagers sounded for the second time when the volunteer crew of the inflatable lifeboat, the Craig Steadman were tasked by HM Coastguard to reports of an adult male in an inflatable ring in difficulty opposite the boathouse. The crew of four launched, swiftly making their way to the scene to find the casualty being swept out to sea on an offshore wind. The crew recovered the casualty and returned him to the beach wardens where he was offered some water safety advice.
With the beach crowded and the continuing off shore wind the volunteer crew completed a shoreline sweep where they found two more paddleboarders struggling against the wind. The crew returned them to the shore where they were also given safety advice. The crew resumed their shoreline sweep offering safety advice to other paddleboarders struggling against the offshore wind.
The lifeboat was returned to the boathouse and refuelled ready for service.
Minutes after getting changed the crew in the boathouse were observing the shoreline when they witnessed a person on an inflatable struggling against the wind approximately 100m offshore. The person then entered the water and attempted to swim to shore, appearing to quickly get into difficulty. The crew self launched ILB Craig Steadman with an imminent risk to life. They made their way to the scene and took the casualty on board returning them to the shoreline. No additional treatment was required. The crew were subsequently tasked to more paddleboarders in difficulty near the perch but were stood down on route.
The final shout of the day was a tasking request for ALB Ella Larsen to an additional paddleboarder in Talybont who was struggling against the wind, with another person with them in the water making no head way. The crew launched and began to make their way to the scene, but were stood down as they reached the location.
The lifeboat was returned to the boathouse refuelled ready for service
A spokesperson for Barmouth RNLI commented: “We'd like to remind everyone heading out on the water to always check the weather and wind forecast before launching.
“Offshore winds can quickly carry paddleboards and other small craft away from the shore. Always wear a suitable buoyancy aid and carry a means of calling for help, such as a fully charged mobile phone in a waterproof pouch.”
The warning follows a similar one on 25 June, when the crew received three wind-related rescue calls.
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