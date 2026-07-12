It’s all change for Pwllheli Town Council with a new Mayor, Deputy Mayor and a co-opted councillor.
Jane Watkinson joins the council following a recent vacancy.
Cllr Ffiona Adams has been elected as the new Mayor of Pwllheli Town for the year 2026-27.
She was proposed by Cllr Alan Williams and seconded by Cllr D Thomas.
Cllr Adams read and signed a statement of acceptance of the post and a pledge to respect the council's code of conduct.
The Deputy Mayor of Pwllheli has also been elected for the year 2026-27.
Cllr Darren Thomas was elected as Deputy Mayor of Pwllheli Town for the year 2026-27.
He was proposed by Cllr E Price and seconded by Cllr C Price.
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