It’s all change for Pwllheli Town Council with a new Mayor, Deputy Mayor and a co-opted councillor.

Jane Watkinson joins the council following a recent vacancy.

Cllr Ffiona Adams has been elected as the new Mayor of Pwllheli Town for the year 2026-27.

She was proposed by Cllr Alan Williams and seconded by Cllr D Thomas.

Cllr Adams read and signed a statement of acceptance of the post and a pledge to respect the council's code of conduct.

The Deputy Mayor of Pwllheli has also been elected for the year 2026-27.

Cllr Darren Thomas was elected as Deputy Mayor of Pwllheli Town for the year 2026-27.

He was proposed by Cllr E Price and seconded by Cllr C Price.