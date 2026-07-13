A 21-year-old man has been jailed for raping and sexually assaulting a woman while she slept.
Joel Hookings, of Lon Cae Glas, Pwllheli, recorded videos of the assault and stored them in a hidden folder on Snapchat.
He appeared for sentencing at Mold Crown Court on 13 July after admitting rape and sexual assault by penetration at a previous hearing.
He also admitted making indecent images of children, including 11 Category A images, one Category B image and three of Category C.
Hookings was jailed for eight years and four months, and ordered to register as a sex offender indefinitely. A lifetime restraining order was also put in place to protect the victim.
Detective Inspector Christopher Williams said: “I am pleased that today’s sentence reflects the seriousness and depravity of the offences Hookings committed.
“The strength and bravery of the victim for having the courage to assist with the investigation, and for her resilience throughout, is commendable.
“We will leave no stone unturned when investigating those who seek to do harm to women and girls. Any victim of a sexual offence is encouraged to come forward with the confidence that they will be heard and supported.”
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