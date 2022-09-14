Barmouth Viaduct is closed for essential work
NETWORK Rail has started the third phase of essential work to restore Barmouth Viaduct.
The work is crucial to protect the bridge and maintain its appearance.
The final stage – which was originally scheduled to take place this autumn – will now be split across the next two years and includes a month-long break in the middle of this autumn’s work to reduce the impact on rail services, the community and local economy.
This means the railway between Machynlleth and Pwllheli is now closed for five weeks until Saturday 15 October. It will then reopen for four weeks, including half term, and then close from 8pm on Sunday, 13 November and reopen in time for the Christmas period on Saturday 10 December. Dates for working on the viaduct during 2023 are still being finalised.
“We know how important the viaduct is to local people and visitors, not just rail passengers, so we are working hard to keep the footpath across the bridge open for as long as is safely possible this autumn,” Network Rail said.
The viaduct is in poor condition and many of the timber elements of it have decayed and a large proportion of the metallic elements have corroded. Network Rail’s work will see them completely restore the viaduct in a way that doesn’t threaten its industrial heritage and its Grade II listed status.
“This means that we will replace its components on a ‘like-for like’ basis so that it retains its magnificent appearance,” they explained.
“We will be carrying out additional work during our £30m restoration to the iconic landmark, including replacing all the timber main beams.
“To reduce the impact of our work, we’ve carefully planned for it to take place over several years. We’ve also carefully planned the work to avoid the busy summer season when tourism in Barmouth and the local area is at its height.
“During our final phase of work, our colleagues at Transport for Wales will be providing rail replacement services between Pwllheli and Machynlleth stations, and all stations in between.
“Our advice for passengers, pedestrians and cyclists is to plan ahead and allow additional time for travelling. We’ve worked closely with Cadw, Gwynedd County Council and other stakeholders over a number of years to develop and agree our plans.”
