Locals from Ardudwy enjoyed coffee and croissants at the Morlyn Guesthouse in Llandanwg to mark Bastille Day, France’s national holiday, on 14 July.
Many thanks go to Marie-Claire and Chris Marsden, owners of the Morlyn, who hosted the event.
Food and drink from France was served to those in attendance (Picture supplied)
Sadly, a wet morning made the pavement café atmosphere hoped for impossible, but Marie-Claire and Chris, both of whom have a history of teaching ‘histoire/géo’ in French-speaking countries, created a real French café atmosphere for their guests to enjoy. Merci beaucoup!
