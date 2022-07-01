Baton relay Gwynedd: In pictures

Friday 1st July 2022 11:06 am
Llinos Furneaux captured images of the relay in Tywyn

The Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay has completed its journey through Gwynedd.

It arrived in Portmeirion last Wednesday, 29 June, where it stayed overnight before travelling through Llanegryn, Tywn and Abergynolwyn.

TV weatherman Derek Brockway was one of the batonbearers. He joined over 30 people from the community who were nominated to carry the baton for a range of reasons including volunteering and charity work.

The baton was carried by schoolchildren, councillors and members of the public, including Gwynedd Roberts who was chosen as a batonbearer in 1958 but was unable to take part as there was no bus service running that day.

The baton also took part in a Race The Train event thanks to runners Jamie Cartwright, Walter Marsh and John Marsh. Tywyn Town Council said: “Excellent effort from the runners but the train won today!” Race The Train returns to Tywyn this year on Saturday, 20 August after an enforced break.

The baton left Gwynedd and travelled through Ceredigion.

