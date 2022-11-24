BBC presenter Gary Lineker responds to Ceredigion MS’ Welsh language praise
BBC presenter and English football legend Gary Lineker responded to Ceredigion MS Elin Jones after she praised his Welsh pronunciation.
The Plaid Cymru MS tweeted the multi-lingual ex-Leicester, Everton, Tottenham and Barcelona striker after he used the phrase ‘mae’n dod adref’ - which translates to ‘it’s coming home’ - during World Cup coverage.
It followed a brief half-time segment by BBC presenter Catrin Heledd during the Canada vs Belgium game last night (23 November).
She provided the latest news about the Cymru squad and conducted interviews with Kieffer Moore and Harry Wilson after her visit to the camp that day.
And at the conclusion of the report, Lineker attempted to translate the iconic phrase - often belted out in relation to the England team - into Welsh.
His pronunciation drew praise from Ms Jones who tweeted: “ ‘Mae’n dod adref’ Yes it is! Gary Lineker
“Great Welsh.”
He later Tweeted his response to her: “Diolch yn fawr” (thank you very much.)
Cymru are set to play their second game of the tournament against Iran in what is expected to be a vital game if they’re to qualify for the knockout stages.
The phrase ‘it’s coming home’ was popularised after David Baddiel, Frank Skinner and the Lightning Seeds’ 1996 song ‘Three Lions’ became the anthem for the European Championships that year.
