The BBC’s flagship political programme Question Time will be in Aberystwyth this evening.
The live audience will put questions to guests from Aberystwyth Arts Centre at 8pm on BBC iPlayer and it will then be played after the 10 o’clock news on BBC One.
The newly-elected Welsh Secretary, Conservative MP for Monmouth David TC Davies, will be on the panel. He is also the former president of the Welsh Boxing Association.
Welsh Labour’s Minister for the Economy, Vaughan Gething, will join him. He was the first black president of the National Union of Students (NUS) in Wales prior to going into politics. And he oversaw the Welsh Department for Health during the pandemic.
The leader of Plaid Cymru Adam Price will also feature. He was previously MP for Camarthen East and Dinefwr. He made an award-winning documentary about the 1984-5 miners’ strikes.
Political reporter for GB News Olivia Utley will also be on the panel along with Shavanah Taj – the general secretary of the Welsh Trades Union Congress (TUC).