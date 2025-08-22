Check the weather before you climb.
That’s the advice from Eryri National Park for people looking to take on Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon).
The park authority has released a video to remind visitors to the mountain to be prepared and take care.
Be AdventureSmart – Make Good Decisions in the Mountains
All visitors are being urged to follow the AdventureSmart guidance by asking themselves three simple but vital questions before setting off:
- Am I confident I have the skills and knowledge for the day?
- Do I know what the weather will be like?
- Do I have the right gear?
As one of the most popular peaks in the UK, Yr Wyddfa is expected to see thousands of visitors throughout the rest of the year.
