Check the weather before you climb.

That’s the advice from Eryri National Park for people looking to take on Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon).

The park authority has released a video to remind visitors to the mountain to be prepared and take care.

Yr Wyddfa. Photo: Eryri National Park
Yr Wyddfa. Photo: Eryri National Park (Eryri National Park)

Be AdventureSmart – Make Good Decisions in the Mountains

All visitors are being urged to follow the AdventureSmart guidance by asking themselves three simple but vital questions before setting off:

  1. Am I confident I have the skills and knowledge for the day?
  2. Do I know what the weather will be like?
  3. Do I have the right gear?

As one of the most popular peaks in the UK, Yr Wyddfa is expected to see thousands of visitors throughout the rest of the year.