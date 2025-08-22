Helen Lloyd, from Welsh cheese producer Caws Cenarth, was one such stall holder. Commenting on the event, Helen said: “The atmosphere was fantastic, so many people enjoying all the delicious food and drink on offer, the music and singing was fabulous, the weather perfect. What a super event, we had a brilliant day, pretty much sold out of an extreme amount of Caws Cenarth cheese, with some really lovely customers and lots of nice comments.”