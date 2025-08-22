The coastal village of Aberdyfi is celebrating the success of its 8th annual Food Festival.
This year’s food festival took place there on Sunday, 17 August.
Held on the old playing fields in the centre of the village, the food festival featured the very best of local Welsh food producers, with stall holders travelling from across Wales.
Event organiser Rhian Cooper was delighted with the event.
She told the Cambrian News: “The day surpassed our expectations.
“The site was packed with visitors and this year we also featured a number of local musicians, who kept the crowds entertained throughout the day.”
The festival site was packed with stall holders offering delicious free samples of meat, cheese, alcohol and more.
Helen Lloyd, from Welsh cheese producer Caws Cenarth, was one such stall holder. Commenting on the event, Helen said: “The atmosphere was fantastic, so many people enjoying all the delicious food and drink on offer, the music and singing was fabulous, the weather perfect. What a super event, we had a brilliant day, pretty much sold out of an extreme amount of Caws Cenarth cheese, with some really lovely customers and lots of nice comments.”
Jenny Compton from Little Grandmas Kitchen, a producer of Welsh preserves and chutney, based in St Clears, also praised the festival. She said: “We thoroughly enjoy this event as it is so well organised and every one is so friendly and helpful.”
Local musicians included The Machynlleth Wind Band, Catrin O’Neil, Aberdyfi Handbell Players and Totaleigh Music. The musicians performed throughout the day, providing a relaxed atmosphere for this family friendly event.
Eirlys Stoddard, who helped organise the event, concluded: “We enjoyed a fabulous sunny day which encouraged visitors from far and wide to come and sample the wonderful products on offer. We’re already looking forward to planning next year’s festival.”
