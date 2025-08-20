An Aberystwyth version of a global event looks set to return to the town.
Welsh Frocktails Cymru took place in Ceredigion Museum on Saturday, 10 May, organised solely by Tanya Friswell.
Frocktails is a loosely connected series of global events to celebrate home sewists, and the one condition of attending is that you must have made your own outfit.
Tanya organised Welsh Frocktails Cymru after attending gatherings in Glasgow and London, as well as having visited, and participated in, a number of national home sewing exhibitions.
Tickets were limited to 100, and drew attendees from across the UK, Europe and North America. Fears that Aberystwyth would struggle to compete with big cities for atmosphere were misplaced, as the friendliness for which Aberystwyth is known produced a tremendous weekend.
Impromptu gatherings on the Friday, a fascinating talk on undergarments throughout history, an amazing free reception in the Premier Inn, and the main event in the museum saw the celebratory party atmosphere build and build.
The crowd was entertained by The Hornettes and Life is a Disco, and refuelled at the superb buffet created by the Colosseum Coffee Shop.
A fashion show gave everyone a chance to show their creations to an appreciative and raucous crowd, and 45 generous sponsors donated raffle prizes.
Attendees were presented with branded goody bags containing sewing-related items, discounts, and personalised memorabilia. The branded bags and mugs have featured in many Instagram posts at JFK Airport in New York and Oslo.
The fabulous outfits and party frolics were captured for eternity by professional photographer Polly Lovegrove, with an online album available to attendees.
Frocktails boosted visitors to Aberystwyth, and was the very first to be held in Wales. On being pressed on whether there will be a repeat, Tanya said she hopes to bring Frocktails back to Aberystwyth in 2027.
